Evesham man pleads guilty to food goods interference
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to contaminating products at a food factory specialising in dips and sauces.
Garry Jones, 38, admitted to targeting the items at Harvey & Brockless on Millennium Way, in Evesham, between 1 October and 1 November 2022.
On Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary with intent to steal, in relation to another address.
He will be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 12 September.
Mr Jones was remanded in custody for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.
A spokesperson for Harvey & Brockless said no contaminated products had reached end customers.
"The vast majority of the products involved never even reached their destination, and any items that did were quickly returned before reaching the end consumer," they said.
"This swift action meant all end consumers were fully protected from any contaminated products."
Following the incident, the factory said it had invested in extra CCTV cameras to ensure all areas are "fully covered."
The food producer describes itself as a fine food company, with its website saying it produces and distributes speciality foods including cheese, cured meats, sauces and dips.
