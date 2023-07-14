Cotswold Lavender Farm closes early due to weather

ButterflyCotswold Lavender
Cotswold Lavender Farm, in Snowshill, is open during the flowering season until 6 August
By Shehnaz Khan
BBC News, West Midlands

A lavender farm that has proved a hit with photographers is to close early this weekend due to poor weather.

Over the summer, Cotswold Lavender Farm, which overlooks Broadway, is open to visitors - many keen to grab an Instagrammable shot featuring the thousands of flowers.

However, staff at the site on the Gloucestershire-Worcestershire border said it would be closing at 17:00 BST.

They said forecast rain and high winds were likely to disrupt visitors.

"It's hard to believe that this weekend last year, we were experiencing those incredibly high temperatures," the business wrote in a post on Facebook.

Cotswold Lavender
The flowers cover 70 acres of the farm site
Cotswold Lavender
The popular attraction contains more than 35 different varieties of lavender

Hannah Webb, the manager, said the windy weather forecast for this weekend would disrupt families and picnics so would shut early on both Friday and Saturday.

The farm is expected to stay open until 20:00 on 21 July.

The first lavender bushes were planted at the family-run site in 1999. As well as opening to visitors, the farm produces essential oils and other related items.

There are currently more than 35 different varieties of lavender, spread over more than 70 acres (28 hectares).

Cotswold Lavender
The first lavender bushes were planted on the farm in 1999
Cotswold Lavender
It had been set to stay open until 20:00 BST but will close early on Friday and Saturday due to the weather

