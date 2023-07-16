Plans for new Worcester city centre link unveiled
- Published
Plans to create a walking and cycling link between Worcester city centre and Shrub Hill have been unveiled.
The proposed path would be 5m (16ft) wide and run from pheasant Street, opposite the Asda car park, to Padmore Street and the existing Cromwell Street bridge over the canal.
The scheme would also include improvements to the bridge and parts of Cromwell Street, the city council said.
If plans are agreed work is expected to start in March 2025.
The planning application forms part of the wider regeneration of the area around the canal and Shrub Hill station.
The Sherriff's Gate development includes plans for 468 homes as well as a hotel, restaurants and other leisure facilities including a cinema, gym and bowling alley.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk