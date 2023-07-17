Alfie Steele: Service of remembrance held for murdered nine-year-old
- Published
A service of remembrance has been held for a murdered nine-year-old.
Alfie Steele was killed by his mother Carla Scott and her partner Dirk Howell, at their home in Droitwich in 2021, following months of abuse.
The Reverend Laura Handy said because of the "tragic circumstances" of the case and Covid lockdowns, there had not been a moment for the wider community to come together.
She said she hoped the service would give strength to those that knew him.
Alfie drowned in the bath at his home after being held under the water as a punishment.
The trial heard he had more than 50 injuries on his body at the time of his death.
The memorial service took place on Sunday and Ms Handy, from the Saltway Team Ministry, said the aim had been to honour a "beautiful little lad" and said it was "so for easy for him to get lost in the middle of everything that's been going on".
People were asked to attend the gathering to show their support with blue hearts and teddies, and dozens turned out by the bandstand at Droitwich Lido Park.
Ms Handy said she only knew him "a little bit", but hoped those that knew him better would take home the message: "We're thinking of you, we haven't forgotten you and most importantly we haven't forgotten Alfie."
She added: "Grieving is complicated, it's complicated if you know someone personally, it's complicated if you find yourself within a community and so we hope it will help people on their own journey."
Howell was found guilty of his murder in June, with Alfie's mother Scott convicted of manslaughter.
Howell, 41, of Princip Street, Birmingham, was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years, while Scott, 35, of Vashon Drive, Droitwich, was sentenced to 27 years and told she must serve at least 17 of them in prison.
