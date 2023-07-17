Man and woman found dead in Birmingham house
- Published
Two people have been found dead at a property in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said a woman in her 40s was found dead at a multi-occupancy house in Hunters Road.
Further inquiries led to the discovery of a man in his 50s who had also died. The force said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.
The man and woman were both dead when police officers arrived just before midday on Sunday and the cases have been referred to a coroner.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.