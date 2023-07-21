Care home on Worcester Harvester site narrowly approved
- Published
Plans to build a care home on the site of a former Harvester restaurant have been approved.
A year ago, Worcester City Council turned down plans for a 78-bed care home on the same land, in Droitwich Road, Worcester.
But members of the planning committee approved plans for 76-bed home despite three councillors criticising its "ugly" design.
It was passed on the casting vote of the committee chair, Karen Lewing.
One of the councillors, Alan Amos, compared the proposed building to "something that was built in East Germany in the 1950s".
He, and others, said little had changed in the plans put forward by care home provider MACC Care.
But others, including Ms Lewing, approved of the plans and she said the design was "not that bad".
A plan to build a McDonald's drive-thru on the site was eventually withdrawn in November 2019 after hundreds objected saying it should not be built near a school.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk