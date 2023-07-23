Decision looms for divisive Ross-on-Wye McDonald's plan
- Published
Plans to build a McDonald's restaurant in Ross-on-Wye are set to be decided on Wednesday, with the community seemingly split in their views on the project.
The fast food chain proposes to build a drive-thru restaurant on Gloucester Road, near the A40 junction with the A449.
More than 450 messages have been submitted to Herefordshire Council in support, with nearly 400 opposing it.
Councillors have been recommended to approve it, subject to conditions.
There have been no formal objections on grounds of road safety, drainage, ecology, visual amenity or noise.
However the plan "encourages car dependency" despite concerns about pollution and obesity, the council's public health consultant Dr Frances Howie said.
"Childhood obesity in Herefordshire is already of concern," she added, with the planned site near John Kyrle High School.
The town council said it was "extremely concerned" how the proposals could adversely affect other retailers.
The traffic modelling with the application was also questioned by the St Marys Garden Village Action Group, which represents residents of a neighbouring housing development.
They also questioned whether a strip of access road had been secured by the food giant.
The company has previously said the plans were revised after feedback from the community.
It would be the third McDonald's outlet in Herefordshire, although other retailers such as KFC and Burger King are also well represented, a report for the council said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk