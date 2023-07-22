Bromsgrove villagers collect £1600 for retiring postman
Villagers have surprised a "lovely" postman with a party and a cheque for more than £1600 on his retirement.
Terry Grazier has been delivering mail around Bromsgrove for more than 40 years.
Locals in Bournheath presented him with the gift at the Nailers Arms pub after he completed his final round.
Mr Grazier said he was overwhelmed, adding. "I love all the people round the village. After 40 years they're like family and friends."
A chorus of cheers and For He's a Jolly Good Fellow broke out as the postal worker walked in to the pub.
Resident Lauren Stinton described him as "the loveliest postman ever", who always chatted to her children.
Councillor Karen May, leader of Bromsgrove District Council and Bournheath resident, said he had been "fundamental to the village".
"A postie is front and centre of your community. They're the person that checks if they haven't seen someone for a while," she added.
"To have collected this amount of money as well just shows how much he is cared about and how much we will miss him."
Ms May presented the cheque and wished Mr Grazier a long and fruitful retirement.
"It's been nice serving you all," Mr Grazier responded, adding he would miss every one of the "special community".
He said he planned to "put his feet up" after completing a few jobs, and would not miss the rain on his rounds.
"We wish him a long and happy retirement. We think he's earned it after all the miles he's walked," Ms May added.
