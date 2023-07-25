Leominster traders petition for new Christmas market
Traders in a Herefordshire town are petitioning to get a new Christmas market after being told the annual light switch-on and Victorian Market would be cancelled.
The usual event on Corn Square, Leominster, was cancelled in June due to planned works to streets and pavements.
Traders say they are angry as the town council is not backing an alternative.
The county council said it was working on a plan.
Business owner Simon Powell, who runs gift shop Motif, said of the need for fresh arrangements: "For some businesses it could be a matter of survival.
"There is momentum to run an event, but for a street market we need the council's support."
He added: "Last year it was very successful, people came from far and wide, the feedback was great. We can't just shrug our shoulders and let go our best trading day of the year."
Traders are said to have been left "frustrated" at a council meeting on 18 July due to a lack of support, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
An online petition set up in the hope of forcing a review of the matter is edging towards 500 signatures, while physical petitions in the town are thought to take the tally well beyond that figure.
"There are alternative options where events could be held," Mr Powell said. "But rather than engage in that conversation, the town council is just saying 'we aren't doing it'. It beggars belief."
Trish Marsh from Herefordshire Council said the authority was "working closely with local partners to develop an alternative calendar of events to support our businesses and community during the festive period, and to reduce the impact of any disruption caused by construction works".
Ms Marsh added a Winter Wonderland event was planned near Corn Square, while a Light up Leominster event would "run on three weekday evenings in late November".
The dates for the town centre improvement works were "not in our hands and have not yet been confirmed", she explained.
The Leominster Food Fayre is set to go ahead in the square on Saturday 2 September.
