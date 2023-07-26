Worcester car parks to more than double EV charging points
Worcester Council is more than doubling the number of electric vehicle (EV) charging points in city car parks.
Work starts on eight new bays in King Street car park on Thursday, with 12 additional points planned at Tallow Hill car park from 4 August.
The work will add to 12 existing EV points and mean a small reduction in other parking spaces.
The council said it was "vital" the necessary infrastructure was provided ahead of a petrol and diesel sales ban.
"This work is an important step in that direction," said Karen Lewing, chair of Worcester City Council's Environment Committee.
The committee approved in June the expansion of its EV charging network, at a cost of up to £55,000.
The council investment is supported with £68,560 of funding from the government's On Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.
At King Street, the eight new bays will replace nine standard parking spaces, while at Tallow Hill, 16 spaces will make way for 12 charging points.
The two car parks are in areas where residents do not have access to off-street EV charging, though 12 points were introduced in St Martin's Gate car park in October 2021.
The authority said there had been more than 17,000 charging sessions at the location since.
The work at each site is expected to take about six weeks, with a number of spaces out of use during that time.