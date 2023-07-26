Plans for business park near Droitwich estate approved
A business park will be built next to a new estate despite more than 100 objections to the scheme.
A Sainsbury's supermarket and Costa Coffee drive-thru will also be built near the Copcut Rise estate in Droitwich.
A planning committee approved the scheme despite concerns part of the estate would be turned into a "roadside service station".
Two industrial units and 130 parking spaces will also be created.
More than 140 objections were lodged against the plans for the land between Roman Way and Copcut Boulevard.
Many residents said they would not have bought a home nearby if they knew about the plans.
Cllr Daniel Birch from Wychavon District Council called the decision "damaging" and said it was "entirely improper" for the council to turn their backs on people that had been sold a home that promised a "peaceful and countryside location surrounded by natural beauty."
The Copcut Rise estate off Roman Way in Droitwich is made up of more than 740 homes and was first approved by council planners a decade ago.
Cllr Linda Robinson said the "world was very different" to a decade ago but rejecting it would leave council in a "very vulnerable position."
