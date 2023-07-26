Man jailed for unprovoked hammer attack on woman
A man has been jailed for trying to repeatedly strike a woman on her head with a hammer in broad daylight.
The unprovoked attack attempt happened on 22 July last year on the High Street in Kington which was packed with busy shoppers, police said.
Members of the public stepped in to block the blows before officers arrived and the victim escaped uninjured.
Alexander Stone, 38, of Bridge Street was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder.
He appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Friday and was found guilty of the charge at a previous hearing.
'Commend her bravery'
Det Con Leah Lowe said: "The victim has shown immense courage and I'd like to commend her on her bravery and conduct during the whole process.
"I'd also like to thank the members of the public at the scene who intervened. Their bravery was incredible, and their quick actions prevented the incident becoming even more serious."
