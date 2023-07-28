Kempsey RSPCA centre's unprecedented rise in rescue cats
An animal rescue centre says it has taken in more unwanted cats this year than at any other period since opening seven years ago.
The Holdings Animal Centre in Kempsey, Worcestershire, blamed the rise on the cost-of-living crisis.
It is caring for 48 cats and kittens and has a long waiting list.
The RSPCA, which runs the centre, said it had also seen a slowdown in people wanting to adopt kittens.
Claire Wood from the centre said: "We're seeing a record number of unwanted cats and the situation is showing no sign of slowing down.
"We're also getting calls on an almost daily basis from people who want to relinquish their pets, it's heart breaking."
The centre said it had also dealt with incidents of cats being deliberately abandoned or becoming injured or pregnant while living on the streets.
It has seen about 200 cats arriving at the centre so far this year, a rise of 32% compared to the same period last year.
"Some of the cats we take in we suspect may be lost pets, but if they aren't microchipped it can be very difficult to reunite them with their owners," Ms Wood explained.
Among those cats to be brought to the centre are five-year-old Alan who was being fed as a stray in the Kidderminster area.
It was thought he moved out of his home as a kitten after two dogs moved in, the centre said.
Although nervous and wary of human contact on arrival, he was said to be "coming out of his shell" while staff sought him a permanent home.
Another cat in need of a placement is Patch who had been living on the streets for about six months.
He had to have an ear removed after an injury turned septic, but carers said he was "friendly and gentle-natured" and had taken the centre's kittens under his wing.
