River Wye in Hereford searched as man falls down embankment
Police are searching for a man who fell into the River Wye in Hereford.
Emergency crews were called to near the Victoria Bridge just after midnight after the man's friend said he had fallen down an embankment.
West Mercia Police said a helicopter was deployed to look for the man, in his 20s, along with firefighters.
The search was continuing on Saturday while officers supported the man's family, the force said as it thanked the public for their offers of help.
Det Ch Insp Ross Jones said: "Our search of the river will carry on this morning, and our officers will continue to support the family as the search continues.
"Our officers are out speaking to the local community in Hereford city centre this morning and we would like to thank them for their support and offers of help."
