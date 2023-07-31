River Wye: Three bailed as search continues for missing man
- Published
The search for a missing man in the River Wye continues after three men arrested on suspicion of murder were released on bail.
Police were called to the Victoria Bridge area of Hereford at 00:05 BST on Saturday after the man's friend said he had fallen down an embankment.
Three men were arrested on Sunday after new information that the missing man, in his 20s, had been involved in an altercation.
Police are supporting his family.
Det Ch Insp Ross Jones, of West Mercia Police, said: "This is an awful time for the man's family.
"The searches are continuing to find the missing man, while they continue our investigation team would still like to hear from anyone has any information that could help them with their inquiries."
