West Mercia Police issue warning over synthetic opioids
- Published
Police have issued a warning after two men nearly died when they took synthetic opioids without knowing.
The men in Evesham thought they were taking heroin and suffered an adverse reaction, West Mercia Police said.
Synthetic opioids are often sold as heroin but can be fatal if taken at the same dose as natural opioids, the force added.
Officers have reported an increase in synthetic opioids being sold in Worcestershire.
Synthetic opioids are a major issue in the US but police and charities in the UK have also started raising the alarm about the man-made drugs.
Essex Police issued a warning in June after a man and a woman in their 40s were found dead and a harmful synthetic opioid was identified at the scene.
"We're working hard to identify the source of the supply of these dangerous drugs, but in the meantime we're urging drug users to be cautious," said Det Ch Insp Chris Percival, from West Mercia Police.
The force knew some people would take illegal drugs despite warnings and it was important they were "aware of the dangers of this latest trend", he added.
West Mercia Police have been asked for further information about what happened to the two men in July.
