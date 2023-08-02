River Wye: Police name Sean Day as missing man
- Published
A man who went missing in the River Wye in Hereford five days ago has been named by police.
Sean Day, 29, fell into the river near the Victoria Bridge at 00:05 BST on Saturday, police said.
On Sunday, three men were arrested on suspicion of murder amid reports of an altercation, however, they were later released on bail.
Police and fire officers said they were continuing the search on Wednesday to find Mr Day.
Det Insp Mark Walters, of West Mercia Police, said: ''As our enquiries continue, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Friday night and shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.
"In particular, anyone who may have witnessed or heard a disturbance near to the riverbank."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk