Ledbury's iconic Market House set to be repaired under new plans
An iconic Market House that was built more than 350 years ago is to be restored.
Scaffolding will be erected on the Grade I listed landmark in Ledbury to fix plasterwork that fell onto the pavement in June.
The work plans to restore the Market House's roof, which was used as a corn warehouse over the centuries.
The combined costs will be more than £35,000 if the plans are approved by Ledbury Town Council on Thursday.
Building work on the Market House was finished in 1668. It stands on 16 oak pillars and took over 50 years to complete.
Councillor Tony Bradford said: "It's an iconic building and this urgent work has to be done.
"We have a budget line for the listed buildings we have to maintain. I can't see full council saying no.
"But now it is rarely used as it has no disability access, something I am campaigning to put right," he added.
Mr Bradford said the council was looking to install a stair lift in the hall.
