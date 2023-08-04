Swimming champion Matt Richards says he is 'not done yet'
A two-time swimming champion says he is not done with competing as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Matt Richards from Droitwich claimed gold in the 200m freestyle and the men's 4x200m relay in the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last month.
Richards said he could fully celebrate his wins now he was at home.
"It was really difficult as I was trying to be emotionally relaxed as possible," he remembered of Fukuoka.
"[I was] trying not to waste my energy and carry on racing the rest of the week."
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "It's tough - I had 11 races in eight days. Each race takes a lot out of you physically and mentally."
A knock-back on the first day of racing brought a disqualification for him and his teammates, which Richards said was a "huge mental challenge".
However, the 20-year-old said that was what he loved about the sport.
After a holiday, he will get back to training for Paris, which he says he "can't wait for".
Richards explained: "Last year I had a pretty tough year, the results weren't what I was looking for, it was a real challenge for the opposite reason.
"This year was all about getting back to where I wanted to be... I'm already ahead of schedule for next year."
At Tokyo 2020, he won gold in the men's 200m freestyle relay.
"It's going to be a tough old stint now, we've got 12 months to prepare, but I'm definitely not done yet," he said.
