Hereford: Murder arrest after woman dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 58-year-old woman in Hereford.
The victim was found at an address in Cotton Meadows, Kingstone, after emergency services were called to the scene at about 17:10 BST on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital but died a short while later, West Mercia Police said.
A man, 58, was detained and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Lougher said: "I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming but would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider risk to the public."
Nearby residents have been warned to expect an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as the murder investigation continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk