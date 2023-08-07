Woman dies in hospital after Longdon crash
A woman in her 60s has died in hospital following a crash involving two vehicles in Worcestershire.
She was travelling in a grey Hyundai which crashed with a blue Citroen on the B4211 at Longdon on Thursday. She died at the weekend.
A man in his 70s, from the Hyundai, and the Citroen driver, a man in his 60s, were also taken to hospital.
Police have not confirmed who was behind the wheel of the former when the crash happened at about 15:10 BST.
Investigation work was ongoing, the West Mercia force said.
