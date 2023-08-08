Evesham refugees 'treated like cattle' over relocation
Authorities have been accused of "treating people like cattle" after asylum seekers were on Monday given 48 hours' notice of relocation.
Thirty refugees in a hotel in Evesham were told by housing provider Serco they were being moved.
Campaign group Evesham Vale Welcomes Refugees (EVWR) said the hotel's residents wanted to remain in the town.
Serco has been approached by the BBC for comment.
A spokesperson for the Home Office said individuals may be moved to other locations in line with Allocation of Accommodation guidance.
"The Home Office continues to provide safe accommodation for asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute, as we work to end the use of hotels which are costing UK taxpayers almost £6m a day," they added.
Vice chairman of EVWR, Reverend David Haslam, from Evesham Methodist Church, said the "rapid removal" of refugees was "quite shocking".
"We are absolutely appalled," he said.
"I mean this is treating people like cattle and it's so unnecessary because it's a very well-functioning hotel, we've got a mixture of families and single men, they all get on."
The individuals, some from Afghanistan and Iran, had spent between six and 18 months living in the hotel and had been attending English classes.
One asylum seeker, who said he was being relocated to Worcester, told the BBC that people were "happy" at the hotel.
Having already been moved four times, he said EVWR had helped him with college and healthcare, adding that moving to Worcester would mean he would be "too far" from where he studied.
"I don't want to move from here," he said. "They are moving us to Worcester - I think it is far from the city, it's on the motorway and you have to walk 40 minutes to the city."
