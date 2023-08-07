Man released on bail after Hereford murder arrest
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 58-year-old woman has been released on bail.
The victim was found at an address in Cotton Meadows, Kingstone, Hereford, after emergency services were called to the scene at 17:10 BST on Saturday.
She was taken to hospital but died a short while later, police said.
The suspect, also aged 58, was released while inquiries continue, said West Mercia Police.
Nearby residents have been warned to expect an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as the murder investigation continues.
