River Wye: Search continues for missing Sean Day
- Published
A search is continuing for a man who went missing in the River Wye more than a week ago.
Sean Day, 29, fell into the river near to Castle Green Pavilion in Hereford during the early hours of 29 July.
Det Insp Cath Taylor, of West Mercia Police, said he had not been seen since which led police to believe he has come to harm.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder amid reports of an altercation. They have since been released on bail.
Police are continuing to support Mr Day's family.
"We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything at the time and location of the incident," police added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.