Three injured after multiple people struck by car in Malvern
- Published
One person is in a critical condition in hospital after six people were hit by a car on a main road.
Emergency services were called to Church Street, in Malvern, Worcestershire, after 12:00 BST.
Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance with one critically injured. The other two have serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Three others suffered minor injuries. The collision was not thought to be deliberate, West Mercia Police said.
The car involved was a Red Fiat 500 and police have said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage of the collision or the car in the moments just before.
Three ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance had all attended the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
