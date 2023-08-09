Woman dies after six pedestrians struck by car in Malvern
A woman has died after she was among six pedestrians who were on a pavement when they were hit by car, police say.
The elderly woman suffered critical injuries in the crash which involved a red Fiat 500 on Church Street, Malvern, Worcestershire, shortly after 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries, West Mercia Police said.
No arrests were made and the Fiat driver remained at the scene to help with inquiries.
Two other women hurt in the crash remain in hospital but were not believed to be seriously injured. Three others suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Liam Bennet said: "We're working hard to understand what happened and how the car came to mount the pavement and strike the pedestrians.
"While our investigation continues I would ask people to avoid speculating about what happened."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
