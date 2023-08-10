National Trust bids for regional park near Bromsgrove
A new regional park could be created if the National Trust (NT) can get a proposal included in a local authority development plan.
The NT said the Eight Hills Regional Park would improve countryside access, and protect the landscape, wildlife and local heritage.
It said the park, near Bromsgrove, could also create income opportunities for farmers.
It hopes these benefits can be taken into account with future developments.
The NT describes a regional park as an area of farming, recreation, work and housing, "much bigger and more diverse than a country park or a park in a town, but smaller than a national park".
"Eight Hills" is a working title for the plans because the land contains eight distinct hills, but the trust said it was open to suggestions for better names.
It would cover an area of greenbelt of around 47 sqm, in the Bromsgrove district, just south of Birmingham.
There was also the "potential to include neighbouring green areas in Birmingham and the Black Country", the NT said.
While it said the idea was not to prevent development, it said it wanted a "a robust plan for the landscape that boosts nature, recreation, active travel and sustainable farming, whilst accommodating potential housing growth".
The NT wants the principle of the park included in Bromsgrove District Council's Local Plan, a development framework for the area that is currently being revised.
There could also be what it calls an "ecosystems service market", in which companies that benefit from the natural environment could provide finance for farmers and landowners who look after the environment.
