Tributes as long-serving Worcestershire councillor dies
- Published
A long-serving member of Worcestershire County Council has died, aged 74.
Andy Roberts represented Warndon Parish and the former firefighter had been known for his role in overseeing Children's Services.
Council leader Simon Geraghty said he "championed the needs of children and families and gave a lifetime of service to Worcestershire".
Mr Roberts was first elected in 2001 and remained a councillor up until his death.
He took over as Lead Member for Children and Families after the service had been rated "inadequate" by Ofsted and led the department to a rating of "good" in July this year.
Mr Geraghty said he was "immensely grateful" for his work during this "challenging period".
Mr Roberts also had a distinguished career in the fire service, joining as a cadet in 1965 and retiring as Assistant Chief Fire Officer 37 years later.
He was elected Mayor of Worcester in 2009 and also served as a school governor and volunteered for St Richard's Hospice.
Mr Roberts passed away peacefully at home at the end of last week, the council said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk