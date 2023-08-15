Man arrested after firearms found in Bockleton house
A man has been arrested following the discovery of firearms during a police search of a property.
West Mercia Police arrested the 21-year-old at a house near Bockleton, Worcestershire, on Tuesday.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also attended the scene, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Chris Percival sought to reassure residents there were no explosives involved.
"The EOD are here to help us make the firearms safe so that we can recover them," he said.
"The incident is contained, nobody has been injured, and there is no risk to the wider public."
Officers will remain in the area for the rest of Tuesday.
The suspect - detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon - remains in police custody.
