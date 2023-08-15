Rapist West Mercia officer banned from policing
A police officer jailed for rape and sexual assault has been banned from policing.
Following the ruling at a misconduct hearing, Chief Constable Pippa Mills, from West Mercia Police, described Michael Darbyshire as "a dangerous individual who committed abhorrent crimes".
The 57-year-old was convicted of one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault in May.
He is serving a 14-year sentence.
At the hearing, which found Darbyshire seriously breached professional standards, he was sacked from the force and added to the College of Policing Barred List.
His pay was suspended on his conviction, police said.
Ms Mills added the force was committed to rooting out corrupt officers and commended the bravery of Darbyshire's victims throughout the criminal justice and misconduct processes.
"Today's hearing is another example that even if someone is in prison and clearly unfit for the police service, we will ensure they never work in UK policing ever again," she said.
One of Darbyshire's victims, who has a legal right to anonymity, thanked West Mercia Police for its support and said the former officer "must not tar all police forces with the same brush".
