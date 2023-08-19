Dean of Worcester's retirement announced
The Dean of Worcester is set to retire after more than 40 years in the clergy.
The Very Reverend Peter Atkinson has been dean since 2007, with his retirement accepted by Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death last year.
The 70-year-old, originally from Kent, has worked all over the country including London, Bath and Chichester.
"To have been Dean of Worcester has been the great privilege of my life," he said.
"My family and I have lived in the centre of an historic city and at the heart of a beautiful county.
"I have had a small share in the custodianship of one of England's great cathedrals and been surrounded by a wonderful team of people."
During his time at the cathedral, Dean Atkinson has seen the completion of the restoration programme inaugurated in the 1980s, and the unveiling of a plaque by The Queen on her Diamond Jubilee visit.
He was there when the cathedral was hit by storms in 2021, including when part of a pinnacle fell from a tower and damaged the north choir aisle's roof.
Dean Atkinsons has also welcomed changes within the cathedral, including restructure of the choir to give equal opportunities to girls and boys.
The Vice-Dean of Worcester, Canon Stephen Edwards, has been appointed interim dean by the Bishop of Worcester and will serve in the role until a permanent appointment is made.
"His ministry has brought superb preaching and public speaking, the counsel of a wise priest, and connections and engagement across the city and region," the Very Reverend Stephen Edwards said.
"We pray for Peter and [his wife] Lynne as they leave Worcester and enjoy their retirement," he added.
On 10 September, a special evensong will be held at the cathedral to mark the dean's retirement.
"I thank God for all that I have learnt during my time here, and I will continue to pray for the cathedral under the leadership of a new dean," Dean Atkinson said.
