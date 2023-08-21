Worcester residents left without water after main bursts
- Published
A burst main has meant some Worcester residents started the week without water.
Severn Trent said it received alerts about Red Hill Lane at 04:30 BST on Monday.
Teams attended to get the "majority of properties" back on supply, the company added.
A spokesperson apologise to customers still facing issues and said engineers hoped to "have everything resolved by 12:00 BST".
