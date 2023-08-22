Bereaved Wolverhampton parents donate specialist cot to hospital
A bereaved couple have donated a specialist cot to a hospital in memory of their baby who was stillborn.
Emma Hughes, 35, was told her son Jaziah had died two years ago during a maternity assessment at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton.
The devastated mum, who then delivered him via Caesarean section, said a cooling cot which allowed her to take him home was a "massive comfort".
"I could still cuddle and kiss him," she said.
Cuddle Cots preserve the bodies of babies who have died, allowing grieving parents time to process their loss.
Ms Hughes and partner Dwayne Webley, 47, said they were grateful to spend three days in hospital with Jaziah after he was born on 22 August 2021, and then take him home.
"It was of massive comfort to us," said Ms Hughes.
"You're in such a state of shock and in a dark hole but [having the cot means] you can spend a lot of time with your lost baby and... gives you some control and comfort until they're laid to rest."
'The light in the storm'
The Wolverhampton couple, already parents to sons Ayrton, 14, and seven-year-old Terelle, set up an online fundraiser and quickly gathered £1,700 to buy the cot.
Kirsty Malcolm, specialist midwife for bereavement services at the hospital trust, described their generosity as "wonderful".
"We'd like to offer this to all families in this position," she added.
The couple welcomed "rainbow baby" Isaiah on 5 January, who was "the light at the end of the storm", said Ms Hughes.
"When he was born he reminded us of Jaziah - it's like he's come back from heaven," she added.
