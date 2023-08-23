Worcestershire village bowls player to represent England in Australia
- Published
A man who plays bowls for a village team will represent England in the World Bowls Championships in Australia.
Jack Pullin, 28, from Bredon Bowling Club in Worcestershire, will turn out for the Men's Para Pairs on the Gold Coast, starting from 29 August.
"I'm feeling very excited, I cannot wait - I'm feeling overwhelmed by it all," he said.
Member in Bredon have expressed pride over his selection.
At local level, Mr Pullin is his team's skip, the one who has sole charge of the players.
"The support that everyone has shown through social media is phenomenal... I can't quite believe I'm going [to Australia] myself," he explained.
George Glaze, the club's president, described Bredon as a "modest bowls club in a small community".
"We are enormously pleased and proud that Jack has been selected... it is an amazing honour for our club to have him as a member," he said.
Mr Glaze added the 28-year-old's bowling skills had developed massively over the years and he had "developed as a person as well".
'Part of the community'
Mr Pullin, who works in a local shop, said he loved being part of a community where "you know everyone".
"[The tournament] is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity that I will never forget," he explained.
"Hopefully we do well and bring back gold."
