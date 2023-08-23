Hereford FC's plans for regular match-day fan zone approved
- Published
Plans for a fan zone outside Hereford FC's stadium to become a regular match-day drinking area have been approved.
The football club had applied for an outdoor extension to the licence for Radford Bar, opposite St John's Court.
But one member of the public and environmental health officers had raised concerns about "increased levels of noise" and anti-social behaviour.
The application was granted by Herefordshire Council's licensing sub-committee.
Under the plans, the fan zone area would be empty by 18:00 BST on Saturday, and by 22:00 BST on weekdays, with a 23:00 BST cut-off time in the event of delayed games, the committee heard on Thursday.
A member of the public, an unnamed resident, had expressed concerns the move would "negatively impact on the quality of sleep of myself and my neighbours".
"Some fans can consume too much alcohol and throw drinks and glasses. I am worried that these issues would result in further deterioration to my mental health," they added.
But the club's general manager, Jamie Griffiths, said the aim was to "provide a safe and family-friendly space for our fans on match days", adding that they would reduce the volume of speakers in response to noise concerns.
"It's not our intention to bring any increased noise or other anti-social issues to the club," he added.
Mr Griffiths said the club would also comply with conditions proposed by environmental health, which had banned music and waste disposal after 23:00 BST.
