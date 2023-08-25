The 90-year-old Croome National Trust volunteer with no plans to stop
A 90-year-old man who still volunteers twice a week at a National Trust (NT) property where he has worked since 1953 says he has no plans to retire.
When Malcolm Walford began at Croome, Worcestershire, the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation had taken place two months before.
He has seen the estate taken over by the NT and currently meets visitors for two days each week.
"I want to talk to people, that's been my job," Mr Walford said.
"It's just Croome, it's where I grew up and it's taken over my life. It took over my family life. As long as I've got breath in my body, I shall be here at Croome."
His service to the estate for 70 years will be recognised on Friday with a party held by NT colleagues.
"My dad said, years and years ago, 'there's something special about Croome' and there is," Mr Walford said.
Visitors to the church on the estate will find him there on Thursdays and Saturdays, and the 90-year-old said he talked to them about his life and the way the estate has changed.
"This is home to me. It's wonderful to see children here on National Trust property enjoying themselves," he said.
He has outlived two of the owners of Croome, the Earls of Coventry, and said he expected to be buried on the estate when he died.
"I have a plot in the churchyard and when my time comes, that's where I'm going to be," he said.
