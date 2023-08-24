Arrests after Malvern auction house jewellery theft
Three men have been arrested after jewellery worth £40,000 was stolen from an auction house.
A break-in at the Merebrook Industrial Estate in Malvern saw diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and rare coins taken on 5 July.
On Wednesday, two men, aged 51 and 52, were detained on suspicion of burglary.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The suspects, from Worcester, remain in custody.
Since the arrests, officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) in South Worcestershire have travelled to Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter as part of their inquiries.
Sgt Shaun Blackshaw said: "We would advise anyone who may be offered these [items] not to buy them, but please contact us to report their whereabouts."
