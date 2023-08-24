Head-on crash on M50 leaves four critically injured

M50 near junction 2Google
Four people remain in a critical condition after a motorway crash near Ledbury

Four people have been left in a critical condition following a head-on crash on the motorway.

The two-car crash happened on the westbound carriageway of the M50 near junction 2, for Ledbury, at about 00:10 BST on Thursday.

The casualties were taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after the collision between a white Seat and a black BMW.

West Mercia Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

