New Redditch support rooms for terminal patients' families
- Published
Two rooms for relatives of patients receiving end-of-life care have been opened at a hospital to give them a place to reflect.
The need for the spaces was highlighted through a survey, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said.
The rooms at the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch, allow relatives a break, Avril Adams, from the trust, said.
"Our patients often worry about how their loved ones are coping," she added.
"We hope providing holistic care for people most important to them will bring our patients great comfort."
The survey spoke to people who have been through bereavement and they highlighted a lack of space for relatives to have time to themselves, the trust said.
The rooms have been furnished through the hospital's charity which will also provide refreshments.
The two rooms in Redditch follow a first room which was opened at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
