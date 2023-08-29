Heartbreak as Bewdley family's holiday scrapped amid flight chaos
A family says it has had to scrap a much-awaited holiday after more than a quarter of UK flights were cancelled.
A technical issue at air traffic control has caused widespread travel disruption with thousands of passengers stuck on planes and at airports on Monday.
Matt Winsper, from Bewdley, said the cancellation of the family's flight ruined their £2,500 trip to Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.
In the early hours of Monday morning, Mr Winsper had set off from Worcestershire to Bristol airport with his partner, two teenage children and his in-laws.
'Kids were inconsolable'
Despite a five-hour wait, the father-of-two said he remained hopeful their holiday to the Spanish island would go ahead.
"As we watched the [departures] board, flights one by one were getting cancelled but ours stayed live so we were excited and the kids were in the holiday spirit," he said.
"By the middle of the evening, the inevitable happened and our flight was cancelled too. There was a huge audible sigh around the departure lounge.
"It was heart-breaking seeing lots of young families and little kids who were inconsolable and were all around us crying."
He said he tried to book an alternative flight while still in the airport to salvage the family holiday but found there were none available.
The family has applied for a refund for the week-long trip.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has told the BBC the disruption will last for several days.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added passengers have rights with regards to accommodation and alternative flights and Harper would be making sure airlines "honour those obligations".
