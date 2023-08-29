Fire completely destroys three-storey Droitwich home
A three-storey home has been completely destroyed after a fire ripped through it.
Fire crews tackled the blaze in Meadow Road, Droitwich in the early hours of Tuesday morning at about 01:10 BST.
The terraced property was 100% damaged by the fire, Hereford Fire and Rescue Service has said as the flames spread stopped at roof level.
All of the building's occupants were accounted for and no injuries were reported, the fire service added.
West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and National Grid were also in attendance.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
