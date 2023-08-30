Kidderminster war veteran remembered after death, aged 100
A well-known war veteran is being remembered following his death, aged 100.
Lt Edmund Szymczak, who was was shot three times in World War Two, became a leading figure in the Polish community in Kidderminster.
Born in Poland, he fought at the 1944 Battle of Monte Cassino for the Polish Army, which was under British control.
Lt Szymczak also served in Egypt, Worcestershire Polish Association said.
Tom Piotrowski from the association said: "He showed us history is important, fighting for freedom… (It) reminds us how important it is to fight for freedom."
He said Lt Szymczak was later "a trailblazer" for people from Poland who had come to the UK.
"In terms of public service and integrating the Polish community within Britain, he was a role model," he said.
Mr Piotrowski, a Green councillor for the Battenhall ward on Worcester City Council, was also born and grew up in Poland, before he moved to the United States and England.
"Once he made Britain his second home, he was an engineer, he introduced heavy mining equipment all over the world, including Poland. So he maintained the link with Poland," he added.
The veteran's funeral will be held at St Ambrose Church, Kidderminster, at 13:00 BST on 15 September. It will be followed by his burial at Kidderminster Cemetery.
Lt Szymczak voluntarily joined the Polish forces under British command and was honourably discharged in May 1948, the association said.
He grew up in Poland and after spending time in Russia, travelled to the Middle East to join the Polish army fighting under British control.
Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, Lt Szymczak described how a friend carried him during battle after he was injured.
He also said: "When I left home, my mother said 'always when you go in the world, remember one thing. Open [eyes], open that, [ear], and this one, [mouth] keep shut for good'.
"When you are in a difficult position and you [have] got half a dozen enemies standing around you... you looked in [their] eyes and say nothing."
