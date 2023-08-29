Police seize 'cowering' puppy at Kidderminster car boot sale
A puppy was seized from a car boot sale after reports it was being mistreated and offered for sale illegally.
The dog, named Sausage by the Kidderminster police patrol team, was taken "for his own wellbeing," after officers witnessed cruelty towards the animal, West Mercia Police said.
The Spaniel-type dog was "cowering" and could barely walk, according to one officer.
Sausage is now being cared for by the RSPCA, which is investigating.
Officers responded at about 10:00 BST on Sunday after members of the public reported the animal was being dragged around the Worcestershire sale site.
He was initially taken to Kidderminster police station for food and water before being taken to a boarding kennels.
PC Natasha Hadley from West Mercia Police said: "It was horrible to see such a young dog who should be full of life in a state of distress and being mistreated this way.
"He could barely walk, was very nervous and had no energy or interest in anything."
She is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.