Worcester City and Raiders clubs to meet in first derby
- Published
Worcester's two major football clubs will meet for the first time in a league derby at Sixways.
Fans will head to the city's main stadium later to see Worcester Raiders and Worcester City clash in a Hellenic League Premier Division fixture.
The teams hadn't previously met because Raiders played in the Hellenic League and City in the Midland Football League.
The latter were level-transferred this season due to league restructuring.
BBC H&W's sports editor Trevor Owens said there was "big demand" for the match, which could attract 2,450 fans compared to the few hundred league games typically attract.
"A win for City would take them level with Raiders in the table. But Raiders have made a strong start to the league campaign this season, going into tonight's match with 10 out of a possible 12 points," he said.
"Were Raiders to win tonight's match they could conceivably go to the top of the table."
The club's manager Karl Gormley told BBC H&W: "If we keep working the way we are [and] stick together as a squad, I don't see any reason we can't be up there in the mix for the playoffs."
Meanwhile, City's manager Chris Cornes, who saved the team from relegation last season, said there was a good atmosphere heading into the game.
"You'd love to think we're gonna be at the right end of the table and not the wrong end like last season. The smile on the faces and the buzz in the dressing room is absolutely brilliant."
Supporters will be segregated at the stadium, with Raiders fans in the west stand and City's in the east.
Fans have dubbed the match El Sauce-ico - a reference to the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry known as El Classico - and a nod to the city's much-loved export, Worcestershire sauce.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk