Man admits attempted murder five months after prison release
A man has admitted the attempted murder and sexual assault of an elderly woman five months after being released from a life sentence in prison.
The 71-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds in Kleve Walk in Worcester city centre in May.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Anthony Roberts, 56, also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife.
He was remanded into custody to be sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on 2 October.
Roberts was handed a life term in 1991 for a string of offences against women which had "striking similarities" to the attack near the River Severn in Worcester at about 02:00 BST on 7 May, prosecutors say.
A previous hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court was told the 56-year-old of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was released on licence in December 2022.
He was arrested after officers were alerted by a member of the public who heard the victim screaming.
'Jack the Ripper material'
The court was told a diary entry was discovered at Roberts's home along with unspecified "Jack the Ripper material" which had notes within it, while pornography was being streamed on a television.
Prosecutor Kate Hatton told the earlier hearing: "The male was seen by officers to be bending over the woman, seemingly still attacking the lady. The defendant was challenged and he ran."
The victim was left in a life-threatening condition after the attack, the court heard.
Mrs Hatton said Roberts threatened the woman with rape and death, and made no comment to questions asked of him by police.
A list of Roberts's previous convictions was read out at the previous hearing, starting with an offence of gross indecency with a child in 1982.
He was convicted of further sexual offences in 1983, 1984 and 1985, before being jailed for life in 1991 for offences of attempted murder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
His previous convictions also include being given eight months' imprisonment at Bristol Crown Court in April 2019 for escaping from lawful custody.
