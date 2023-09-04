Two firefighters killed in 1993 factory fire remembered with parade
- Published
Two firefighters who were killed 30 years ago in one of Herefordshire's largest fires are to be remembered with a parade and wreath-laying ceremony.
John Davies from Leominster and Dave Morris from Hereford died at the Sun Valley poultry processing factory when they were trapped by a fallen ceiling.
More than 130 firefighters were sent to the scene on 6 September 1993.
Hereford Fire Station will hold a parade at its St Owen Street station at 11:44 BST, the time of the first call.
Mr Morris, 35, was a full-time firefighter with 11 years' service when he responded to the fire, which started in a unit for defrosting meat.
Mr Davies, 34, was a retained firefighter from Leominster who worked in Hereford and often attend emergencies in the city.
Insulation panels in the factory ceiling caused smoke and flames to travel unnoticed through the roof space, setting fire to ceilings, which collapsed, the fire service said.
After the St Owen Street fire station parade, family members, crews who were at the fire and dignitaries will attend a memorial parade at the Lady Arbour Gardens at Hereford Cathedral and lay a wreath.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk