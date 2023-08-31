Hereford volunteer, 98, honoured by the King
A 98-year-old volunteer has been honoured by the King for his work at a hospice for almost 30 years.
Ernest Randolph Langford, known as Randy, was presented with the British Empire (BEM) medal for his work at St Michael's Hospice in Hereford since the 1990s.
Mr Langford's role over the past 30 years has included picking up collection tins from schools, places of work and community centres.
He said he found it very rewarding.
Mr Langford, who lives in Mordiford, said he was shocked to hear he'd been recognised in what was the King's first Birthday Honours list.
He said: "[The letter] said I couldn't tell anyone about it, which for me was very difficult!"
Mr Langford said he was delighted to support St Michael's Hospice, where he has helped raise £400,000 over his time there.
"It's a place for which the citizens of Herefordshire can be justly proud," he said.
St Michael's Hospice supports and cares for patients and families affected by a terminal illness.
'Legend'
Kay Garlick, a deputy lieutenant of Herefordshire and St Michael's Hospice trustee, described Randy as "a bit of a legend".
"He is an example of a local community volunteer who goes out of his way to help others through practical actions," she said.
Mr Langford said just because he had received this medal, it "doesn't mean I'm going to stop".
"I love collecting the tins and, although I've cut back a little bit over the years, it still means a lot to me".
