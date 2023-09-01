Housing developer to fund new steps on River Wye
Money has been secured from a housing developer to fund improvements to steps by the River Wye in Herefordshire.
Ross Rowing Club, in Ross-on-Wye, must fund almost £90,000 towards the project with £180,000 from David Wilson Homes.
The current steps are crumbling with sections breaking away and being undercut by the river.
The money from the developer was agreed as part of the approval of plans for 210 homes in the town, called The Orchards.
The application for the homes also proposed extending the steps downstream and improving them.
