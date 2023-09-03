RAAC: Pershore High School moves some lessons in concrete probe
A senior school has taken a building out of use over concerns it is made from potentially unsafe concrete.
More than 100 schools must shut fully or partially due to risky reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Pershore High School in Worcestershire said the temporary building, used for some drama lessons and costume storage, may be of RAAC construction.
The school added it hoped a specialist survey on the building would take place over the next few weeks.
"As a precaution we have taken these rooms out of use and will timetable drama lessons in a different location," executive head Phil Hanson said on the school's website.
The building in question is scheduled to be removed as part of the Pershore school's planned £22m rebuild and expansion project, he added.
Work on this project was expected to start in the summer term of 2024.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme the government would "spend what it takes" to make schools safe.
The lightweight concrete was a cheaper alternative to standard concrete and less durable.
