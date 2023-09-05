Festival of Britain clock recreated in Pershore back garden
- Published
A "crazy clock" that entertained visitors to the Festival of Britain in the 1950s has been recreated in a back garden.
Peter Wagner from Worcestershire has made a fully-working, smaller version of the original 25ft (7.6m) Festival Clock commissioned by Guinness for Battersea Pleasure Gardens.
This one marks key moments from his personal life, including his wedding.
He had visited the original clock as a child, the Pershore resident explained.
"I remember as a little boy looking up at this 25-foot model and it really fascinated me; it all came to life every quarter of an hour," he said.
A more recent visit to the Guinness factory in Dublin, where there is a scale model of the original, "took me back to my childhood," he added.
"And coming up to retirement, I thought 'there's an interesting challenge for me to make a working version'."
The original mechanical clock struck every 15 minutes, bringing a frenzied burst of activity around a central revolving stage, including a zoo keeper and animals advertising Guinness.
Mr Wagner's model, which he has been working on for six years, had been customised to feature events of interest from his own life, he explained. In addition to his wedding, the 1969 Moon Landing is also marked.
"It's not finished yet," he said, "there's a couple more years to go."
Mr Wagner's wife Penny added her husband loved to focus on a project, "and this has been really something quite special".
"I think for me the joy on people's faces when they see the lunar module first descend, when the doors open, is a piece of magic."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk